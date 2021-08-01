Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Exercise (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.24.13)

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When is Exercise dangerous, when is it healthy? Exercise is good for you yet it creates harmful free radicals. If you have ever tried to sort out this doublespeak, this episode is for you. Dr Daniels sorts this out and shares the secrets of getting more of the benefits with none of the dangers. Tune in.
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