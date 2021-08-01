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Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Exercise (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.24.13)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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49 views • August 01, 2021

When is Exercise dangerous, when is it healthy? Exercise is good for you yet it creates harmful free radicals. If you have ever tried to sort out this doublespeak, this episode is for you. Dr Daniels sorts this out and shares the secrets of getting more of the benefits with none of the dangers. Tune in.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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