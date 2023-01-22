Create New Account
Fear & Loathing Of The Emperor's New Clothes | ICIC
MIRRORED from ICIC


https://video.icic-net.com/w/cd3e1Pu2TRcvuKRZmdFABc 

In this episode of ICIC, Reiner Fuellmich and his guests, Dr. Claus Köhnlein, Internist and Author, Dr. Hans-Joachim Maaz, Psychiatrist, Psychotherapist, Psychoanalyst, and Samuel Eckert, Entrepreneur and initiator of the Isolate Truth Fund, discuss the "science" as well as the psychological aspects behind our current health crisis including faulty or non-existent scientific studies, profit-driven narratives and the aggressive scare tactics which created a global mass psychosis.

Together they address critical questions:
Does a purified isolate of a virus exist? If not, why?
Do viruses even exist?
Are vaccines the cause or the cure? Do they do more harm than good?
And what about society as a whole? How did we get here? How could we have let it come this far? Why is there such division, competition and sabotage even within "the resistance"?
And most importantly: Can we as a society overcome this? How
can we collectively open our eyes, our minds and our hearts and journey into a prosperous future as healthy, happy and sovereign human beings?
It begins with each and every one of us.

Keywords
crisisviruscovidreiner fuellmichicichans joachim maazsamuel eckertdr claus koehnlein

