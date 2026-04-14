Drone footage of a UFO

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I encountered this object while flying my drone. The altitude of the drone was 684 feet when the object was directly above the drone. I estimate the object's altitude was 800 feet. The object was clearly visible from my position on the ground 800 feet away. I estimate the size of the object to be a little larger than a five gallon bucket of oil. No noise was emitted from the object.
Please advise in comments below.