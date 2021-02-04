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Wyoming Artifacts: Glimpses of the Past
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485 views • February 04, 2021
This video is a collection of photographs depicting various artifacts that I have discovered in Southeastern Wyoming on my numerous road trips over the past decade. These artifacts provide glimpses into Wyoming's history, portraying the connections between humans and the vast Rocky Mountain wilderness. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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