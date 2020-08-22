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Skeletons in the Cupboard - Part 1: The Redheads
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97 views • August 22, 2020
60,000 skeletons ground up for fertilizer, giant skeletons removed from their resting places and destroyed, 2000 bound skeletons covered over by bulldozers and buried without respect under modern buildings - WHAT IS GOING ON IN NEW ZEALAND?
The 60-minute documentary that was released in November of 2015, the first part of a series, is quality cinematography and sound fronted by the British-born writer of short stories and a children’s book and filmed by a Fiji-born Australian. Being outsiders and independent of state funding, Marsh and Plumm do not have to pick a side in New Zealand’s culture war.
Skeletons in the Cupboard shows that New Zealand's past is much more interesting than you ever imagined.
The 60-minute documentary that was released in November of 2015, the first part of a series, is quality cinematography and sound fronted by the British-born writer of short stories and a children’s book and filmed by a Fiji-born Australian. Being outsiders and independent of state funding, Marsh and Plumm do not have to pick a side in New Zealand’s culture war.
Skeletons in the Cupboard shows that New Zealand's past is much more interesting than you ever imagined.
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