Leaked footage appears to capture British F-35 fighter crash

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The British Ministry of Defense (MoD) has refused to comment on the video yet, though it did previously confirm that an F-35, its most advanced and expensive jet, crashed following an attempted takeoff earlier this month.
The video, in which a pilot can be spotted ejecting from the jet before a parachute is deployed, seems to tally with the information already released on the crash by the MoD.