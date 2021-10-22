WORLDWIDE DEW/NEUROTECH TARGETING, TRAFFICKING, TORTURE

RAMOLA D REPORTSExposing Worldwide DEW/Neurotech Targeting & AI/Cybernetic Torture, Bio-Neuro-Trafficking, Stasi Crimes Against Humanity by Fusion Centers, Military, Intelligence, Law Enforcement, Sheriffs, Local Govts, Universities, Research Institutions, Local Communities, Utility Cos., & Private-Party CriminalsInternational panel to raise public awareness, inform all media, inform all human rights organizations and concerned humanity around the world, and alert all that deadly and unlawful targeting, bio-neuro trafficking and bodily and brain torture programs are ongoing today, all over the world, thanks to the War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity being executed by “War on Terror,” 5-Eyes and 15-Eyes Intelligence agencies, Mengele Military Divisions of US/UK DOD/MOD, NATO, UN, unethical Health and Human Services departments, Universities, Fusion Centers, Law Enforcement, unConstitutional Sheriffs, Local Governments and elected officials, Research Institutions, Utility Companies, Local Community “Policing” and “Monitoring” Stasi and Communist Snitching-and-Surveillance Programs manufactured by Fusion Centers and targeting outstanding community members, activists, journalists, writers, artists, animal rights advocates, scholars, whistleblowers, homemakers, veterans--not criminals, but character-assassinating and falsely-smearing targets in local neighborhoods worldwide as criminals and mental cases who need to be watched and electronically surveilled 24/7 in Pre-Crime Policing and Monitoring.People wrongfully watchlisted and terror-listed by an overbudgeted and overreaching and clearly criminally-behaving FBI—linked to local Freemasonic Networks of Private-Party Criminals and FBI Informants paid to deliver targets for Electronic Torture and Enslavement--are being bio and neuro trafficked to the Biomedical Research Community, the Intelligence Community, and the Military Community of unethical scientists often operating under Classified Cover—increasingly being used to conceal Massive Crime (of Sadistic Torture, Sexual Abuse with Electronic Weapons. Mental and Psychological Abuse with Invasive Brain Technologies, and Physical Abuse with anti-personnel and anti-human bio-hacking Directed Energy Weapons and covertly-placed RFID microchip, nanotechnology implants, assemblies and Wireless Body Area Networks.Additionally, numerous Surveillance and Non Lethal Weapons Testing Experiments and Operations such as the testing of Artificial Intelligence in Electronic Tracking of Humans, communications between air, ground, sea vehicles in the Common Distributed Ground System, the continuous use of Vibrational, Resonance, and Radio Frequency Weapons et al are being run, scapegoating people designated as “non-investigative subject” targets by the FBI, and subjecting their bodies to continuous and painfully torturous Remote Neural Monitoring, radar tracking, millimeter-wave through-wall-surveillance, infra-red surveillance, audio-visual surveillance, and all manner of bodily indignities visited on their person night and day by the DOD/CIA/FBI/NATO set and their private-party contractors and minions—who freely engage in sadistic practices of electronic assault, battery, rape, and torture of their targets, protected by the stealth nature of the weaponry and programs, and protected by this corrupt edifice of Law Enforcement Cover .Activists, journalists, and writers gather together to blow the whistle on these abject Crimes Against Humanity, alert the world, and demand their halt. Viewers are encouraged to share this video panel widely with media, human rights groups, and governments.Included in this video, succeeding the panel, is a guide to a few major and outstanding websites, books, writers and whistleblowers from the late 1980s, mid 1990s onward, to help situate the report of these crimes further. All materials used such as clips from video interviews and talks are used under Fair Use, with intent to educate and raise public awareness.Many thanks to all who participated in this historic panel, and to all whose work has been featured here; John Christiana, Rainetta Jones, Rosanne Schneider, Alex Crosbie, Patrick Alavi, Galina Kurdina, and Cheryl Welsh, Dr. Nick Begich, Dr. Rauni Kilde, Mark Rich, Paul Baird, Dr. John Hall, Steve Shellenberger, Dr. Corkin Cherubini, Gloria Naylor.