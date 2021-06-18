Wil Paranormal: For the VAXXED - The Scariest Video you'll Ever See.. [17.06.2021]

The vaccinated now being told to live life to the fullest, get papers, will and estate in order...If you have a doctor or friend telling you to get the vaccine ....DO NOT LISTEN.These are who we call SHEEP, the MISINFORMED who think they know it all when they are actually some of the most ignorant people on the planet.Doctors and scientists who believe in telling the TRUTH are issuing warnings about the false vaccine and that if you have been vaccinated it would be wise to get your papers and will in order nowThe maximum life span one can expect after receiving the death jab is 3 years.wil paranormal40566 subscribers