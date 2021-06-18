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Wil Paranormal: For the VAXXED - The Scariest Video you'll Ever See.. [17.06.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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474 views • June 18, 2021
The vaccinated now being told to live life to the fullest, get papers, will and estate in order...
If you have a doctor or friend telling you to get the vaccine ....DO NOT LISTEN.
These are who we call SHEEP, the MISINFORMED who think they know it all when they are actually some of the most ignorant people on the planet.
Doctors and scientists who believe in telling the TRUTH are issuing warnings about the false vaccine and that if you have been vaccinated it would be wise to get your papers and will in order now
The maximum life span one can expect after receiving the death jab is 3 years.

wil paranormal
40566 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wHKfQQRqBgIn/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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