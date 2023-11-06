Orange Blossom Special Pouring Over Wilmington Ca. 11/5/2023 -- CALIFORNIA

At 5:13 pm today I was coming North down the 405 freeway in LA. I saw this major orange mass in the sky and got off to shoot it. Take a good look here folks. If this looks like condensation trails to you.....then you seriously need help...sorry but true. Look at the bright lights glaring off of this craft....really bright in the daytime is what you never see. Almost like it is transforming. The orange in these massive trails is not from the sun,,,look at how rich the orange is. I proved this so many times. I apologize for the camera shake.





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





Mike Decker

3DogGunnit

https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1





Shared from and subscribe to:

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos



