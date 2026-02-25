BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
💥FAB-3000 strike on the dam near the village of Osysok turned a section of the Druzhkovka–Konstantinovka highway into a swamp, making it impassable
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
112 views • 2 days ago

💥🇺🇦 A (Russian) FAB-3000 strike on the dam near the village of Osysok turned a section of the Druzhkovka–Konstantinovka highway into a swamp, making it impassable, according to DeepState.

This has significantly worsened AFU logistics in Konstantinovka, forcing Ukrainian forces to look for alternative supply routes.

Footage shows the destroyed dam and the river running through Konstantinovka now flooding the area.

Adding:

The Druzhba oil pipeline is being blocked in Ukraine by the same forces that blew up Nord Stream, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto said.

He called it a disgrace that the EU has still not completed its investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage, which he described as an act of state terrorism. Instead, some European leaders are honoring those responsible as heroes.

Slovakia is ready to take “additional measures” against Kiev if it continues blocking Russian oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline, Prime Minister Robert Fico said at a government meeting.

“The government is prepared to respond further if Zelensky is not interested in supplying what we have the right to receive and have already paid for,” Fico stated.

Slovakia has already halted emergency electricity supplies and suspended diesel exports to Ukraine.

