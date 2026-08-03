Expect Extreme Lightning & Dust Storms Plus Pole Shift

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Due next: Extreme dust storms/haboobs Extreme Schumann Resonance-related lightning/thunderstorms Extreme solar storms followed by extreme heat waves via thinning magnetosphere The Pole Shift continues… When we head into the 7 Trumpets, expect the world to cool. When we head into the 7 Bowls, expect the world to boil. Uncredited pictures were created by: Methuselah @MethuselasMuse