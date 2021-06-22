Wherever you are if you haven't seen the forecast for tomorrow ... here it is! Enjoy!!

NORTHUMBRIA POLICE HAVE BEEN AIR GANG STALKING ME FOR 15 YEARS. THUMBNAIL G-POLA OVER MY HOME AT 20M ALT DOING 150MPH23/6/21 G-POLA? HELICOPTER 14:38HRS UNSAFE FLY REPORT 20081SEE THE CHEMTRAILS IN VIDEO NPAS RUBBING IT IN!22/6/21RAF 5G AIR STALKING ZM408 NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE UNSAFE REPORT 20067, G-BGBG UNSAFE FLY REPORT 20073, G-POLA? UNSAFE FLY 20074, AIR AMBULANCE? GROUND LEVEL FOLLOWING ME ALONGSIDE ( FREEMASON JAY CARRION) THE BUS 20075, IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE NO REF EMAILED TO MEBLACK HELICOPTERS ILLUMINATI CARDCards with black helicopters and offshore banksThe black helicopters represent the power from the air and represent rockets and bombs from helicopters and drones which can be shot against people. It seems strange that there is no play card with a drone. The sky is orange indicating that a time "is ending" and something "new" should begin. As it seems the fighting helicopters should dominate the world.The offshore banks are nothing else than laundry machines for money laundering. The play card shows in real how the money is "drying" in the sun for being invested in new maneuvers.There in these offshore banks giant sums of money of the criminal secret services are laundered.Money laundering under palm trees is performed for example in UBS AG in Switzerland (in the directorate), on the Bahamas Islands, on the English Channel islands etc. The clients for this money laundering are not only tax defrauders but above all the criminal secret services (CIA, BND, SND, MI5, MI6, M-27, NATO, probably also Pentagon, other "Defense Ministries" etc.), additionally the criminal lodges and secret clubs of high policy ("Basel Animal Circle" with child torture up to child killings for adrenochrome). In these offshore banks all is administrated what is not working officially. Main sectors are tax defraud, weapon dealing, drug dealing, human trafficking, child trafficking. As banksters and also high judges are members in the "high lodges" there is hardly any or no measure at all against these criminalities. Police is forbidden to intervene - and police commanders are members of the Masonic "high lodges" too.United States Patent Application: 20070139247 (uspto.gov)⁣14. The multi-functional RFDE system of claim 12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.15. A method of operating a multi-functional radio frequency directed energy (RFDE) system, comprising the steps of: utilizing an RFDE transmitter and at least one RFDE antenna to direct high power electromagnetic energy towards a target sufficient to cause high energy damage or disruption of the target; utilizing a targeting system to locate the target, the targeting system including a radar transmitter and at least one radar antenna for transmitting and receiving electromagnetic energy to locate the target; aiming the at least one RFDE antenna at the target based on the location of the target as ascertained by the targeting system; and integrating at least a portion of the radar transmitter or the at least one radar antenna within at least a portion of the RFDE transmitter or the at least one RFDE antenna.