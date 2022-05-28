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PEDOPHILIA - There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'! [28.10.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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61 views • May 28, 2022
Original title: Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark (Reloaded) [28.10.2021]

Note: I reload this because I have problems getting it to play from Bitchute and Rumble.

View also here: https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html

The links I'm refering to can be seen here: Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]

Thomas Soltau: CO[VAN]VID-19 - Hvorfor skal alle 'vaccineres'? [15.07.2021]
https://rumble.com/vlx7j3-covanvid-19-hvorfor-skal-alle-vaccineres-15.07.2021.html

Thomas Soltau: Samfundssind? Er Du Klar Til 3. Stik? #Godhedenstyranni [26.08.2021]
https://rumble.com/vlresx-thomas-soltau-samfundssind-er-du-klar-til-3.-stik-godhedenstyranni-26.08.20.html

MONOPOLY: Who Owns the World? [18.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vnvxoh-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-18.10.2021.html

Paige Zanco: 30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is... [24.08.2021]
https://rumble.com/vlms8m-paige-zanco-30-questions-that-expose-covid-for-what-it-is...-24.08.2021.html

3000 Subs on Bitchute - Thank you all :) + Situation update Denmark [07.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vnhed1-3000-subs-thank-you-all-situation-update-denmark-07.10.2021.html

The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/

What's happend in Denmark? 'Save our Children' Another Demostration d 10.10.2021
https://rumble.com/vmwkn1-september-24-2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/

What Happends in Copenhagen Denmark? Demo at The Danish Freemason Headquarters [24.09.2021]
https://rumble.com/vndzgv-what-happends-in-copenhagen-denmark-demo-at-the-danish-freemason-headquarte.html

'A Morning Thought' inspired by MrTruthBomb & Jefferson Airplane's 'White Rabbit' [14.09.2021]
https://rumble.com/vmht0z-a-morning-thought-inspired-by-mrtruthbomb-and-jefferson-airplanes-white-rab.html

Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/

Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/

Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-15
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-15
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)

Some of my channels:
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel

Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
6038 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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