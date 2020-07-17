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UN Agenda 2030 exposed
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216 views • July 17, 2020
Rosa Koire, Sep 18, 2013
"Behind the green mask UN Agenda 21" Rosa Koire is the executive director of the Post Sustainability Institute. Impacting every aspect of our lives, UN Agenda 21/Sustainable Development is a corporate manipulation using the Green Mask of environmental concern to forward a globalist plan.
Rosa speaks across the world and is a regular blogger on her website Democrats Against UN Agenda 21 dot com. Her book, BEHIND THE GREEN MASK: UN Agenda 21 is available on Amazon https://amzn.to/2XlCrXw
OpenmindconferenceDK
www.openmindconference.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SuSLrchSL7M
https://www.youtube.com/user/OpenmindconferenceDK/
https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com/
https://www.postsustainabilityinstitute.org/
"Behind the green mask UN Agenda 21" Rosa Koire is the executive director of the Post Sustainability Institute. Impacting every aspect of our lives, UN Agenda 21/Sustainable Development is a corporate manipulation using the Green Mask of environmental concern to forward a globalist plan.
Rosa speaks across the world and is a regular blogger on her website Democrats Against UN Agenda 21 dot com. Her book, BEHIND THE GREEN MASK: UN Agenda 21 is available on Amazon https://amzn.to/2XlCrXw
OpenmindconferenceDK
www.openmindconference.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SuSLrchSL7M
https://www.youtube.com/user/OpenmindconferenceDK/
https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com/
https://www.postsustainabilityinstitute.org/
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