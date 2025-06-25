BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tehran again arrests Mossad cells and their equipment, three executed!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10005 followers
Follow
3
196 views • 1 day ago

Iranian authorities said on Tuesday they had arrested another group of Mossad agents, and seized equipment before launching a major civilian attack. The Israeli-linked Mossad terror cell was ordered to cause chaos across Iran, and this time the arrested men, most of whom were Afghan nationals, were planning to blow up a power plant. Some of the Mossad agents who were arrested said they were promised only around $225 to $250 to blow up the power plant, which was foiled by Iranian intelligence. Among the dangerous weapons seized by Iranian security forces were drones loaded with explosives, timed bombs, and grenades with guns and explosives. With very little money and even none earned, they will now face severe consequences from the Iranian judiciary, a further blow to Israeli spy network.

Mossad is a far more dangerous international terror organization than ISIS or Cartels, with Iranian intelligence saying it has detained more than 700 people in the past 12 days in connection with the failed Israeli attack. Iran has dismantled a large Zionist spy network, with most of the arrests taking place in Kermanshah, Isfahan, Khuzestan, Fars, and Lorestan, with figures from Tehran yet to be released. The agents were linked to hostile activities including drone operations, bomb-making and spying on military sites. More than 10,000 micro drones were seized in Tehran alone, revealing the scale of the enemy’s infiltration efforts. The figures are based on official reports from Iranian authorities, Fars News reported. Separately, among them will be three Ukrainian nationals, who were arrested for spying for Israel, executed on Wednesday morning in the Iranian city of Urmia. They were involved in a sabotage and terrorist attack in Isfahan this June, smuggling assassination equipment into the country. This will not be the last execution in the coming weeks, with dozens more likely to be hanged, as they deserve their “dirty work.”

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

