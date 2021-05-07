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SOULED OUT - S 7: Ep 1 - KNOW YOURSELF w/ Lucas Marquardt
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110 views • May 07, 2021
And finally — to round out the program — we must once again attack these topics from the higher perspectives.

While attempting to taste test and devour four extremely fiery hot sauces — we shall discuss the grand picture once again and share in the best practices of living an optimal life in this strange world.

How can one operate in this realm day to day — seeing the things we see — hearing the things we hear — and knowing some of these uglier truths that once remained hidden for so long? How do we thrive in this place with peace and happiness in our hearts when there is so much on the line? Where does our “purpose” fit in to it all?

Give this some attention and find out.

It was truly a great time to have Luke Nukem join us today and we very much look forward to having him on the show again! Twas a great way to start off a new season!

Enjoy!

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