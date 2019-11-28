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Get as much Silver as you can, it's running out
bestsmallcountry
bestsmallcountry
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53 views • November 28, 2019
Since uploading I got new figures on the Gold/Silver Ratio
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...

IMPORTANT BITS I GOT TO MENTION:
Silver Mining is totally unlike mining of other metals because in most cases it's found as a "bonus" while mining for other metals... in other words it's an "incidental bonus" rather than being a goal unto itself.

I'd suggest that you research for yourself what products you have that could have silver in them (CDs, Phone Batteries etc.) and DO NOT allow these out of your hands into landfill.

If you're researching yourself, try and ensure that videos are AS RECENT as possible because the markets are in flux all the time.

FORGOT TO MENTION, CHECK ALL ATTICS FOR OLD COINS.
My "Junk Silver on eBay has links to allow you to find out the silver content of coins from all over the world. Check it out!!

Figures varied wildly when I researched "Paper claims versus phsical metal and the MINIMUM I came up with was 250:1, so for every coin you have in your hand, 250 other people have paper they think they can exchange. What would that do if you auctioned even a single when supply runs out?

Gold is REAL money
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lLXel...

Get "Junk Silver" on eBay
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QqTM9...

Silver is rarer than Gold
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApHwa...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtqcc...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IVVn...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i92ud...

Silver Slam-a-Rama
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26AIR...

Financial Turmoil Explained Silver
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONv0q...
Keywords
silversilver extinctiongold silver ratiopaper claimspaper silver
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