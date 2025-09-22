Morning Manna - September 22, 2025 - Proverbs 12:8-13 Wisdom, Work, and the Witness of Words

In today’s Morning Manna, we reflect on Proverbs 12:8–13, where Solomon teaches that true honor comes from wisdom, not self-promotion, and that even humble sufficiency surpasses empty pride. We’re reminded that righteousness extends mercy—even to animals—while diligence in work brings satisfaction and life. These verses also warn against envying the traps of the wicked, showing instead that the righteous, rooted in God, bear lasting fruit. Finally, we see how speech can ensnare the wicked but deliver the just, proving that words carry eternal consequences.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com