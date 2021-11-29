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Attorney and Professor of Law Francis A. Boyle Discusses PROSECUTION FOR COVID CRIMES
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122 views • November 29, 2021
PDF from interview: https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2021/November/PDF/covid-prosecution-strategy-pdf.pdf
Transcript of Interview:
https://mercola.fileburst.com/PDF/ExpertInterviewTranscripts/DrJosephMercola-FrancisABoyle-TheFrankenshot-UsingtheLawtoChaseThoseResponsibleforHarmingtheAmericanPeople.pdf
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
The Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989 imposes fines and prison sentences on anyone who “knowingly develops, produces, stockpiles, transfers, acquires, retains or possesses any biological agent, toxin or delivery system for use as a weapon”
The problem we face today is that our federal government has been captured by forces that seek to destroy the U.S. from within. As such, we cannot trust the federal judiciary to prosecute and hold those responsible for the pandemic and the toxic COVID shots accountable
To circumvent the corrupted federal judiciary, we need to focus on locally elected prosecutors instead. Depending on the state, they may go by titles such as district attorney, state attorney, prosecuting attorney or county attorney
Organize locally to find people willing, as a group, to call on your local, elected district attorney to convene a grand jury and indict the individuals suspected of being involved in the creation of SARS-CoV-2, and those responsible for the COVID shots
The charge that applies is “murder and conspiracy to commit murder.” For starters, 15 researchers listed on a key paper can be indicted, plus those who funded the research. Those to be indicted in relation to the COVID shots include the chief executive officers, chief operating officers and chief scientific officers of Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
Unlawful Acts Have Occurred
In this interview, we explore some of the strategies Boyle has come up with as to how we can prosecute these individuals for what they've been doing, because they're in direct violation of legislation and treaties he wrote more than 30 years ago.
For decades, Boyle has advocated against the development and use of bioweapons, which he suspects COVID-19 is. He called for biowarfare legislation as early as 1985, for the Biological Weapons Convention, and drafted the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act that ended up being passed unanimously by both houses of Congress and signed into law by George Bush Sr. in 1989. According to the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989:7
“Whoever knowingly develops, produces, stockpiles, transfers, acquires, retains, or possesses any biological agent, toxin, or delivery system for use as a weapon, or knowingly assists a foreign state or any organization to do so, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for life or any term of years, or both. There is extraterritorial Federal jurisdiction over an offense under this section committed by or against a national of the United States.”
Accountability When Federal Authorities Have Been Captured
The problem we face today is we’ve come to realize that even our federal government has been captured by forces that seek to destroy the U.S. from within. As such, there’s no way our federal authorities — including federal judges — will ever seek to enforce the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act.
How do we navigate this serious dilemma? Boyle believes there’s a way, and it involves focusing on locally elected prosecutors. Depending on the state, they may go by titles such as district attorney, state attorney, prosecuting attorney or county attorney.8
Boyle explains the plan:
“I've been appearing before federal judges since 1982 on matters of courage, integrity and principles. I can only think of one federal judge that gave us a fair trial. So, we can't rely upon federal judges to pull our chestnuts out of the fire. That then gets me to the 10th Amendment to the United States Constitution.
The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people ... My proposal is this: The American people, at a state, local community basis, have to go to our local prosecutors, that is states’ attorneys, district attorneys, county attorneys, any local prosecutor. And the last I read there were well over 400 of these in the country.
These local prosecutors are not part of the federal system. They have been empowered by the 10th Amendment to the United States Constitution. They are democratically elected by the people of their community.
They're accountable to the people of the community ... I think that if we can even get one out of 400 local prosecutors to convene a grand jury and return indictments for murder and conspiracy to commit murder, this whole house of cards will collapse ... So, what I am recommending is two steps: One on the frankenshots and another on the COVID pandemic.”
Transcript of Interview:
https://mercola.fileburst.com/PDF/ExpertInterviewTranscripts/DrJosephMercola-FrancisABoyle-TheFrankenshot-UsingtheLawtoChaseThoseResponsibleforHarmingtheAmericanPeople.pdf
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
The Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989 imposes fines and prison sentences on anyone who “knowingly develops, produces, stockpiles, transfers, acquires, retains or possesses any biological agent, toxin or delivery system for use as a weapon”
The problem we face today is that our federal government has been captured by forces that seek to destroy the U.S. from within. As such, we cannot trust the federal judiciary to prosecute and hold those responsible for the pandemic and the toxic COVID shots accountable
To circumvent the corrupted federal judiciary, we need to focus on locally elected prosecutors instead. Depending on the state, they may go by titles such as district attorney, state attorney, prosecuting attorney or county attorney
Organize locally to find people willing, as a group, to call on your local, elected district attorney to convene a grand jury and indict the individuals suspected of being involved in the creation of SARS-CoV-2, and those responsible for the COVID shots
The charge that applies is “murder and conspiracy to commit murder.” For starters, 15 researchers listed on a key paper can be indicted, plus those who funded the research. Those to be indicted in relation to the COVID shots include the chief executive officers, chief operating officers and chief scientific officers of Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
Unlawful Acts Have Occurred
In this interview, we explore some of the strategies Boyle has come up with as to how we can prosecute these individuals for what they've been doing, because they're in direct violation of legislation and treaties he wrote more than 30 years ago.
For decades, Boyle has advocated against the development and use of bioweapons, which he suspects COVID-19 is. He called for biowarfare legislation as early as 1985, for the Biological Weapons Convention, and drafted the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act that ended up being passed unanimously by both houses of Congress and signed into law by George Bush Sr. in 1989. According to the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989:7
“Whoever knowingly develops, produces, stockpiles, transfers, acquires, retains, or possesses any biological agent, toxin, or delivery system for use as a weapon, or knowingly assists a foreign state or any organization to do so, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for life or any term of years, or both. There is extraterritorial Federal jurisdiction over an offense under this section committed by or against a national of the United States.”
Accountability When Federal Authorities Have Been Captured
The problem we face today is we’ve come to realize that even our federal government has been captured by forces that seek to destroy the U.S. from within. As such, there’s no way our federal authorities — including federal judges — will ever seek to enforce the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act.
How do we navigate this serious dilemma? Boyle believes there’s a way, and it involves focusing on locally elected prosecutors. Depending on the state, they may go by titles such as district attorney, state attorney, prosecuting attorney or county attorney.8
Boyle explains the plan:
“I've been appearing before federal judges since 1982 on matters of courage, integrity and principles. I can only think of one federal judge that gave us a fair trial. So, we can't rely upon federal judges to pull our chestnuts out of the fire. That then gets me to the 10th Amendment to the United States Constitution.
The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people ... My proposal is this: The American people, at a state, local community basis, have to go to our local prosecutors, that is states’ attorneys, district attorneys, county attorneys, any local prosecutor. And the last I read there were well over 400 of these in the country.
These local prosecutors are not part of the federal system. They have been empowered by the 10th Amendment to the United States Constitution. They are democratically elected by the people of their community.
They're accountable to the people of the community ... I think that if we can even get one out of 400 local prosecutors to convene a grand jury and return indictments for murder and conspiracy to commit murder, this whole house of cards will collapse ... So, what I am recommending is two steps: One on the frankenshots and another on the COVID pandemic.”
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