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Dr. Lee Merritt speaks out on snake venom that is NOT in the water
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903 views • April 23, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
If you understand how municipal water systems work venom in the water is not practical or efficient. They have much better ways of killing us.
Source: New American Magazine.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/iUUJ4aQSuIY1/
If you understand how municipal water systems work venom in the water is not practical or efficient. They have much better ways of killing us.
Source: New American Magazine.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/iUUJ4aQSuIY1/
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