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COVID VAX CONTINUES TO FAIL
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252 views • December 03, 2021
COVID VAX CONTINUES TO FAIL
From Tony Fauci to Boris Johnson, the definition of ‘vaccinated’ is now changing to include a 3rd and maybe even 4th booster.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/UgJBrxFdkpvR/
From Tony Fauci to Boris Johnson, the definition of ‘vaccinated’ is now changing to include a 3rd and maybe even 4th booster.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/UgJBrxFdkpvR/
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