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Global Alert News - #334 - Dane Wigington
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211 views • January 02, 2022
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday January 1, 2022.
Scheduled weather keeps California drought the worst in 1400 years. Controlling food crops stop the food supply. They're combining aerosol toxins which makes them exponentially more hazardous to all life. Over 80 percent insect loss planet wide.
Scheduled weather keeps California drought the worst in 1400 years. Controlling food crops stop the food supply. They're combining aerosol toxins which makes them exponentially more hazardous to all life. Over 80 percent insect loss planet wide.
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