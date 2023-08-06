How the US HIMARS Missiles So Effectively Destroyed Russian Positions

US Military News





August 4, 2023





Targeting infrastructure and concentrated troop positions, HIMARS played a crucial role in countering Russia's offensive in the Donbas region and was instrumental in the recapture of Kherson. Experts assert that HIMARS rockets have played a crucial role for Ukraine, both defensively and offensively, in their war against Russia. These rockets are particularly effective when targeting stationary objectives like infrastructure and concentrated troop positions.





These advanced rocket systems have been instrumental in liberating strategically important Ukrainian cities and territories that may not have been achievable through other means. As a result, HIMARS has received high praise, with its performance likened to a "glowing report card."





The inclusion of HIMARS in Ukraine's military arsenal has undoubtedly bolstered their capabilities and allowed them to effectively challenge their adversaries, achieving notable successes on the battlefield during both defensive operations and counteroffensives.





