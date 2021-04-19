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Must See! Watch Bill Maher Comes Out Against The Covid-19 Hoax
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1492 views • April 19, 2021
Apr 18, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
On a recent segment, Bill Maher talks about all the falsities and stupidity surrounding covid-19
https://banned.video/watch?id=607c7b1c8436272ee026e728
The Alex Jones Show
On a recent segment, Bill Maher talks about all the falsities and stupidity surrounding covid-19
https://banned.video/watch?id=607c7b1c8436272ee026e728
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