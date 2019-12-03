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Tesla Vehicle Vaporware & Elon-gated Charging Lines
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19 views • December 03, 2019
The technocratic elite are pushing authoritarian policies to control you by selling them as “green” and “sustainable”. Google’s Larry Page & Elon Musk have hyped EVs & “self-driving” cars but it’s just hype to turn you into renters. For example, you can BUY 9 Tesla vehicles, but how many do they actually MAKE? And the long, long holiday lines beg the question — how long does it REALLY take to charge an EV?
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