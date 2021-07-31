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Bombshell Stew Peters Interview + A Special WORD of Mercy from The Lord Most High aka my Father :-)
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593 views • July 31, 2021
Stew Peters interviews former Pfizer employee Karen Kingston in an emotional, gut-wrenching exchange. Karen Kingston is a courageous and clearly angry lady. And rightfully so! The world needs MORE angry people at this critical juncture. God bless her!
"Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:" - Isaiah 55:6
"Thus saith the Lord, Let not the wise man glory in his wisdom, neither let the mighty man glory in his might, let not the rich man glory in his riches:
But let him that glorieth glory in this, that he understandeth and knoweth me, that I am the Lord which exercise lovingkindness, judgment, and righteousness, in the earth: for in these things I delight, saith the Lord." - Jer. 9:23-24
Blessings in Christ. :-)
"Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:" - Isaiah 55:6
"Thus saith the Lord, Let not the wise man glory in his wisdom, neither let the mighty man glory in his might, let not the rich man glory in his riches:
But let him that glorieth glory in this, that he understandeth and knoweth me, that I am the Lord which exercise lovingkindness, judgment, and righteousness, in the earth: for in these things I delight, saith the Lord." - Jer. 9:23-24
Blessings in Christ. :-)
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