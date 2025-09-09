Exposing Zionist Lies

The 'Big Con Job' of October 7:

Most of the world knows about the October 7th attack on Israel. Most of the world still believes that the Hamas attackers were just terrorists and they killed between 1,200 and 1,400 Israeli citizens, including beheading babies and murdering IDF personnel, along with mass rape. Most of the world has also fallen for another massive propaganda lie, being thrust upon us by a media that we thought we could trust. Still, sadly, this is not the case, as most of the Western media is under Zionist control.

Chris Gunness, the former UNRWA chief spokesman, explains it all in this video, produced by Double Down News.





Video Source:

Double Down News

