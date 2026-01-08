Are Mantids & Greys Guiding Human Evolution A Conversation with Jean Broida

Quick recap

Brian Ruhe and Jean Broida met Dec. 20, 2025 and discussed Brian's ET hypothesis and sources, focusing on the role of various extraterrestrial species, including mantids and grays, in guiding and influencing human development. They explored topics such as the Anunnaki's involvement in human bioengineering, the potential for gradual disclosure of extraterrestrial presence, and the impact of cultural and technological changes influenced by ET contact. Jean shared her perspectives on human consciousness, spiritual evolution, and the challenges of raising awareness about UFO phenomena. Both agreed on the importance of continuing to raise awareness and discussed the need for flexibility in hypotheses as new evidence emerges.

Jean is author of the book: UNKNOWN OBJECTS: The Top Ten U.S. UFO Cases

Summary

Extraterrestrial Influence and Human History

Brian and Jean discussed Brian's ET hypothesis and sources, focusing on the role of mantis-like extraterrestrials as potential stewards of Earth. Jean shared her perspective as a lifelong UFO researcher and experiencer, highlighting the importance of oral history and the Anunnaki's role in bioengineering humans. They agreed that while extraterrestrial beings may have influenced human history, the evidence for specific claims like the 20-and-back program remains unclear. The conversation concluded with a discussion of the potential benevolence and negative aspects of different extraterrestrial groups, including the mantis-like beings and reptilians.

Reptilian Aliens and Human Affairs

Jean and Brian discussed the potential existence of reptilian aliens and their possible role in human affairs. They explored theories about extraterrestrial involvement in historical events, such as the extinction of dinosaurs, and considered the possibility of reptilians being native to Earth. The conversation touched on the spiritual and ethical implications of alien contact, with Jean expressing skepticism about the intentions of alien species. They also discussed the gradual disclosure of extraterrestrial information by religious organizations and the potential for a positive future in human-alien relations.

Humanity's Spiritual Evolution Discussion

Brian and Jean discussed their views on extraterrestrial life and humanity's future. Brian expressed optimism about humanity's spiritual development and potential transformation, citing evidence from experiencers and surveys. Jean agreed, noting humanity's resilience and ability to thrive despite challenges. They also discussed the concept of waves of souls, which Brian attributed to Susie Hansen's work. Both agreed on the importance of research and the pursuit of knowledge in understanding the universe and humanity's place within it.

UFO Theories and Disclosure

Jean and Brian discussed their fascination with UFOs and extraterrestrial life, sharing personal experiences and theories. Jean highlighted her interest in the topic since the 1970s, influenced by insider whistleblower accounts and redacted military documents. They explored the possibility of gradual disclosure being controlled by extraterrestrials rather than human governments, and discussed the potential motivations behind such a strategy. The conversation touched on the impact of UFO disclosure on world religions and the role of power and money in shaping public perception of extraterrestrial life.

Extraterrestrial Influence and Global Awakening

Brian and Jean discussed the hypothesis of three waves of souls affecting positive changes since the 1980s, emphasizing the need for global disclosure involving billions of people. They explored the possibility of a cataclysmic event, such as an asteroid hit or a natural disaster, to shake humanity into action. Jean introduced the concept of a divine force with a plan for Earth and humanity, referencing ancient texts like the Bible and the Anunnaki story. They also discussed the existence of extraterrestrial beings, including the Anunnaki, Greys, and Mantises, and the potential for a benevolent agenda. Brian expressed optimism about the positive experiences people have had with Greys, suggesting a gradual and peaceful approach to large-scale projects involving extraterrestrial beings.

1960s Cultural Shifts and Beyond

Jean and Brian discussed the cultural shifts of the 1960s and 1970s, including the transition from the hippie movement to punk culture, and explored the possibility of extraterrestrial influence on these changes. They considered the CIA's potential role in promoting the hippie movement and the unintended consequences of expanded consciousness. Brian suggested that a telepathic, community-oriented society, guided by higher beings like the mantids or ancient greys, could offer spiritual guidance and address the problem of individual loneliness. Jean and Brian agreed that humanity's spiritual development and the pursuit of a telepathic society were important goals.