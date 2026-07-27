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THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 81: The Mockery of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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The public was invited to the execution site and the Roman soldiers allowed onlookers to view the crucified up close. Many reveled in the misery of Jesus and taunted the Son of God. This included the Jewish political and religious leadership, the same vermin that condemned Jesus to death, were active at the arraignment with Pontius Pilate, persuaded the mob to call for the death of an innocent man, and now were determined to mock the divinity of the Messiah to the end.

Even the malefactors railed against Jesus, calling for Him to free them, but after a while, one of the men recognized his spiritual depravity and repented. It was a ray of sunshine in an otherwise dreary day. In the midst of this, the love Jesus had for His mother was evident when He saw her accompanied by John. It was the custom of the oldest son to care for the parents when they got older, and even with the pain and suffering Jesus experienced, He directed the apostle to care for His mother to ensure that she was not forgotten.

Sermon Outline:  https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1984.pdf

RLJ-1984 -- OCTOBER 13, 2024

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messiahjesusexecutionspiritual depravity
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