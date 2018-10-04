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4/10/18 FB Congress Sham While Pedo Island Burns #NOMOREFAKECONGRESS
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57 views • January 04, 2021
You Are Free TV
4/10 Mark Zuckerberg, 33, testified today, NOT under oath, to let us all know that AI, Artificial Intelligence, will control what we do on social media (and by implication, the internet) in the future. As always, the globalists are advertising their position in order to get our passive consent for totalitarian control of our media and our very consciousness. Meanwhile, the fire on Jeffrey Epstein's pedo-island continues to beggar the question: Is the Trump Team in charge of the assault or is this another cover-up "natural disaster" akin to what happened to the the pedo-controversial Getty Center during the DEW created "wildfire" north of Los Angeles, California, last Fall. This video was uploaded twice and cut off once again before the end of the video by YT.
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4/10 Mark Zuckerberg, 33, testified today, NOT under oath, to let us all know that AI, Artificial Intelligence, will control what we do on social media (and by implication, the internet) in the future. As always, the globalists are advertising their position in order to get our passive consent for totalitarian control of our media and our very consciousness. Meanwhile, the fire on Jeffrey Epstein's pedo-island continues to beggar the question: Is the Trump Team in charge of the assault or is this another cover-up "natural disaster" akin to what happened to the the pedo-controversial Getty Center during the DEW created "wildfire" north of Los Angeles, California, last Fall. This video was uploaded twice and cut off once again before the end of the video by YT.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Crypto: Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8 Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79 Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK Thank you to every single supporter! Let's BE FREE every day in every way, exercising our Constitutional Rights to restore the Republic!
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