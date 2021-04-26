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Mohammad Anwar's Murderers get ZERO Jail -- Racism Rising in America
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61 views • April 26, 2021
The black teenage murderers of Mohammed Anwar get ZERO jail time. There has become a total "anti-racist" double standard in the treatment of black people in our society today and the longer and deeper that it goes the stronger the backlash will be to it which will result in further racial division as one side, perhaps rightfully, sees itself treated unfairly.
#MohammedAnwar #Antiracism #racialrelations
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#MohammedAnwar #Antiracism #racialrelations
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