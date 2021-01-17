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“Post Traumatic Stress Disorder” Pathologizing Tragedy and War to Sell Drugs
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110 views • January 17, 2021
When psychiatrists came up with the diagnosis PTSD, they took normal, yet disturbing—even paralyzing—responses to a bad experience, and cashed in on a whole new client basis. Voting PTSD for inclusion in the American Psychiatric Association’s “billing bible,” the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), psychiatrists were able to make millions billing government and private insurance companies to treat PTSD.
In more recent wars, it has been called “soldier’s heart,” “battle fatigue” and “shell shock.” Whatever the name, centuries of militaries have acknowledged that sometimes the horrors of war can be too much for soldiers to bear.
Today’s active duty personnel face long hours, grueling missions, and extended periods away from loved ones. And when mental and emotional problems strike, there’s no doubting their reality. But no matter where they go for help, in today’s military they are often sent straight to a psychiatrist. And that usually results in a psychiatric label—a “diagnosis” which can’t be verified by any blood test, X-ray or brain scan.
Because there are no tests that can identify anything physically wrong, psychiatrists don’t know what to treat, and because of this, psychiatric treatment is mainly guesswork with very little actual science. But this hasn’t stopped its practitioners from labeling hundreds of thousands of men and women in uniform with a mental illness and drugging them with powerful psychotropic drug cocktails.
This has gotten so out of control that the U.S. Pentagon now spends $2 billion a year on mental health alone. And the Veterans Administration’s mental health budget shot up from $3 billion in 2003 to an estimated $7 billion in 2014.
That’s a lot of money to spend on a profession that can’t even find evidence for its “mental disorders” under a microscope.
Psychiatry’s utter lack of science is exemplified in the case of the psychiatric diagnosis “Post Traumatic Stress Disorder,” or PTSD.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/hidden-enemy/ptsd-pathologizing-war-to-sell-drugs.html
Of course, when you don’t know the cause or the cure, treatment can be long-term and very expensive. Between this and the increasing number of veterans being diagnosed with this phantom disease, the PTSD industry has been steadily eating up increasing quantities of government resources. In 2005 alone, 13% of all Veteran Administration mental health costs, or $274 million, were spent on treating PTSD much of which is being siphoned into the rapidly expanding coffers of the psychiatric-pharmaceutical industry.
Today, some 80% of vets labeled with PTSD receive psychotropic drugs; 89% of these are given antidepressants, with 34% treated with antipsychotics—drugs so powerful they were intended only for the most seriously disturbed. Since 2001, there have been more than 150 worldwide drug regulatory warnings and studies issued about the dangerous—often lethal effects—of psychotropic drugs such as these.
But psychiatrists don’t only make millions from diagnosing and treating “PTSD”—they also conduct drug research, attempting to chemically dampen unwanted reactions to war. This too is big money—just one branch of the United States military has spent nearly $300 million on PTSD research since 2006.
Part of the rapid expansion of PTSD is due to increasingly lax diagnostic standards. Since the induction of PTSD into psychiatry’s book of mental disorders, definitions of what qualifies to have PTSD have become softer, wider and much more general.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/hidden-enemy/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
In more recent wars, it has been called “soldier’s heart,” “battle fatigue” and “shell shock.” Whatever the name, centuries of militaries have acknowledged that sometimes the horrors of war can be too much for soldiers to bear.
Today’s active duty personnel face long hours, grueling missions, and extended periods away from loved ones. And when mental and emotional problems strike, there’s no doubting their reality. But no matter where they go for help, in today’s military they are often sent straight to a psychiatrist. And that usually results in a psychiatric label—a “diagnosis” which can’t be verified by any blood test, X-ray or brain scan.
Because there are no tests that can identify anything physically wrong, psychiatrists don’t know what to treat, and because of this, psychiatric treatment is mainly guesswork with very little actual science. But this hasn’t stopped its practitioners from labeling hundreds of thousands of men and women in uniform with a mental illness and drugging them with powerful psychotropic drug cocktails.
This has gotten so out of control that the U.S. Pentagon now spends $2 billion a year on mental health alone. And the Veterans Administration’s mental health budget shot up from $3 billion in 2003 to an estimated $7 billion in 2014.
That’s a lot of money to spend on a profession that can’t even find evidence for its “mental disorders” under a microscope.
Psychiatry’s utter lack of science is exemplified in the case of the psychiatric diagnosis “Post Traumatic Stress Disorder,” or PTSD.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/hidden-enemy/ptsd-pathologizing-war-to-sell-drugs.html
Of course, when you don’t know the cause or the cure, treatment can be long-term and very expensive. Between this and the increasing number of veterans being diagnosed with this phantom disease, the PTSD industry has been steadily eating up increasing quantities of government resources. In 2005 alone, 13% of all Veteran Administration mental health costs, or $274 million, were spent on treating PTSD much of which is being siphoned into the rapidly expanding coffers of the psychiatric-pharmaceutical industry.
Today, some 80% of vets labeled with PTSD receive psychotropic drugs; 89% of these are given antidepressants, with 34% treated with antipsychotics—drugs so powerful they were intended only for the most seriously disturbed. Since 2001, there have been more than 150 worldwide drug regulatory warnings and studies issued about the dangerous—often lethal effects—of psychotropic drugs such as these.
But psychiatrists don’t only make millions from diagnosing and treating “PTSD”—they also conduct drug research, attempting to chemically dampen unwanted reactions to war. This too is big money—just one branch of the United States military has spent nearly $300 million on PTSD research since 2006.
Part of the rapid expansion of PTSD is due to increasingly lax diagnostic standards. Since the induction of PTSD into psychiatry’s book of mental disorders, definitions of what qualifies to have PTSD have become softer, wider and much more general.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/hidden-enemy/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
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