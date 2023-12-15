Create New Account
Unelected globalists at the UN and WEF are attempting to dictate how social media platforms must tackle "disinformation, propaganda and hate speech". In other words, any information or opinions that undermine the plan for global control by unelected globalists at the UN and WEF.

"60% of people get their news from social media. What happens when it's fake?"

Source (https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1277324312943389)

Mirrored @RealWideAwakeMedia

censorshipnwounescocultural marxismwef

