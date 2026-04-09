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Maria Zeee - Great Reset Next Phase: Technocracy Inc. (Part 1)
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256 views • 2 days ago
Daily Pulse Ep 231 | Have you seen what Canada is doing in the Cowichan Valley, new bi-laws that will blow your mind. No backyard gardens, $50,000 fine a day for having one, no chickens, thats another fine for that, then it just gets worse and worse. Pleas ego look it up, it's a nightmare. Being self sufficient wont happen there or I bet anywhere.
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