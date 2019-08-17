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Human Experiments Youll Never Believe Happened USA Germ Warfare Pre-1970
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1214 views • August 17, 2019
Human Experiments You'll Never Believe Happened | United States Germ Warfare Pre-1970 reallygraceful Published on Nov 27, 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKLq48L1Uuk
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
This is a short documentary intended for educational purposes that details the unethical human experiments that took place from the beginning of the century to the 1970's, when President Nixon issued an executive order
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKLq48L1Uuk
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
This is a short documentary intended for educational purposes that details the unethical human experiments that took place from the beginning of the century to the 1970's, when President Nixon issued an executive order
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