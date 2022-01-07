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CCR Weekly #5 Segment 2
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***SHOWNOTES***
https://coursecorrectionradio.com/2021/10/27/ccr-weekly-5-inflation-inflation-inflation-is-the-black-horse-gearing-up-again/
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https://coursecorrectionradio.com/2021/10/27/ccr-weekly-5-inflation-inflation-inflation-is-the-black-horse-gearing-up-again/
***SPONSOR***
nystv.org
use promo code: CCR
get your first 30 days FREE!
Big thanks to:
Shakeandwakeradio.com
Annie thank you fir carrying our show and being such great moral support! WE LOVE YOU!!!
***SOCIAL MEDIA***
https://www.facebook.com/CourseCorrectionRadio/
MeWe
https://mewe.com/p/coursecorrectionradio
Parler
https://parler.com/user/CourseCorrectionRadio
Gab
https://gab.com/Course_Correction_Radio
https://twitter.com/CourseCorrRadio
https://www.instagram.com/coursecorrectionradio/
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