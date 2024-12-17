Elon Musk To Build An 'Utopian Company Town'

Billionaires planning smart cities in the US





Billionaires proposed cities have yet to be realized. Six years ago, news reports said Bill Gates was planning to build a smart city in Arizona, after an investment firm with ties to the Microsoft co-founder bought 24,000 acres of land in the desert. No new information about the rumored community has surfaced since those first reports.





Another aspiring “utopian” city, Telosa, has an eventual population goal of 5 million. Diapers.com and Jet.com founder Marc Lore announced plans in 2021 for what he envisions as a futuristic and sustainable metropolis in the U.S. desert.





Meanwhile, in California, a group of tech billionaires has spent the past five years buying 55,000 acres around Solano County, northeast of San Francisco, with plans to build a metropolis called California Forever. The group includes former Goldman Sachs trader Jan Sramek, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of late Apple founder Steve Jobs.