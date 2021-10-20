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Prophecy: Stock market crash, Cold as ice, Globalists, Italy, Blood of the innocent
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204 views • October 20, 2021
Prophetic word, received on October 19th 2021 at 7:25 after shower as I started with my prayer time.
It addresses a number of different subjects.
Peoples hearts grew cold, so the earth's reaction.
Globalists playing a game and drink the blood of the innocent.
Stock market will crash down the bottomless pit.
Hope for Vietnam.
After a short pause around 8:30 I received a few more words that seem to address the coming Christmas which Adonai don't like.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-10-19-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It addresses a number of different subjects.
Peoples hearts grew cold, so the earth's reaction.
Globalists playing a game and drink the blood of the innocent.
Stock market will crash down the bottomless pit.
Hope for Vietnam.
After a short pause around 8:30 I received a few more words that seem to address the coming Christmas which Adonai don't like.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-10-19-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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