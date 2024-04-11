WW3 WATCH: State Department Consultant Warns NATO Countries Will Have to Send Troops to Ukraine or “Accept Catastrophic Defeat” — FULL SHOW 4/5/24
39 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
WW3 WATCH: State Department Consultant Warns NATO Countries Will Have to Send Troops to Ukraine or “Accept Catastrophic Defeat” — FULL SHOW 4/5/24
Keywords
showalexjones
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos