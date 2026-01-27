My last night's bizarre Dreamstate

This video about my dream story is meant to show/tell you how very important---as a 'valuable trading card' [get out of a mess-predicament-bad situation] your knowledge can be used to protect & allow you to get ahead even in this fraudulently run ONE WORLD ORDER (World Economic Forum) which is owned by the private usury/interest/rent-charging western Central Banksters/DEEP STATE via your contract with THEM & THEIR COMMERCIAL CORPORATE!

The same can be said regarding 'the knowledge' ['valuable trading card'] our Union of State's with Anna Von Reitz as fiduciary has on getting together with The World and changing over to a credit-asset-based financial system rather than the present debt-based negative & fraudulent one owned by the CORPORATE POWERS of today.





The result of a hundred or more odd engineers designing a complex unassociated MESS of an automobile (It is practically unable economically to pay for a high-cost major repair = It ends up going to the junk yard!), is the same as millions of US CITIZEN-RESIDENT voters contracting with An ELITE's privately owned COMMERCIAL [paper=2-dimensional] CORPORATION to make a MESS of our civilized planet & turn it into The Biblical BEAST of Revelation. That license plate is only one form/FORUM of ITs Mark of The BEAST.

A car, truck, or UFO which is designed by one engineer will work with efficiency & friendly pro-Earth results. Likewise, A Universe & planets designed by one Creator works with perfection and voters or ELITE private owners of THE ONE WORLD A.I. CORPORATION cannot come up with something better. Likewise, THEY cannot improve our DNA-genetics over Time-tested Natural Universal Laws.





UFOs must be kept secret & not revealed to the general public nor available for the DeepState, as their "free energy" transportation would be used to keep the debt-tax-slave System of the Banksters afloat. It is past Time for the Aquarian Age to have begun where a Positive Birthright is to once again cycle rather than this negative indebted one.

Nathan Stubblefield also realized his inventions would be used to keep the fraud System revolving around patent claims, as he had been cheated out of credit for his work. He chose to take his wonders to his grave rather than contribute to a rigged System of evil.

Ask Bill Gate how he was able to acquire his wealth? It was his Father who taught him that control via early patents is how you gain other people's work. Gates legally "owns" much including those & their property who have been JABbed by his patented mRNA---according to the Bar Association & Commercial Court Judges.

UFOs are not to be patented. They are to be used by those who have separated themselves from the evil World---"Come out of Her my people, be not part-takers of The BEAST's sins."





