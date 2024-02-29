Create New Account
RFK Jr.: The whole town of East Palestine is a 'crime scene'
Published 21 hours ago

2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. sits down with residents of East Palestine, Ohio and neighboring Pennsylvania to discuss the ongoing fallout from the toxic 2023 train derailment on 'The Story.'


Keywords
presidential candidaterobert f kennedy jreast palestine environmental disaster

