Palestinian fighters in action
Russia Ukraine Updates


Dec 15, 2023


Palestinian fighters in action


Al-Qassam fighters target Israeli vehicles and soldiers penetrate the areas of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v419flh-palestinian-fighters-in-action.html

israelwarpalestiniansgazafightersin actionrussia ukraine updateskhan yunisal-qassam

