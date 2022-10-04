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21-Year-Old Man Collapses & Dies While Performing Garba In Gujarat’s Anand, Heart Attack Suspected 😵💉
https://www.india.com/viral/video-21-year-old-man-collapses-dies-while-performing-garba-gujarats-anand-heart-attack-suspected-5665647/
https://dainik-b.in/BVOMWJ03Otb
Source @VaccineInjuries.ca
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