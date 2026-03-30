633: Bad Choices Make Good Stories | Dave Alcock (Clip)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fresh off Anarchapulco 2026, Dave Alcock stops by to recap his week in Puerto Vallarta that started with a harmless interaction with the Policia, and ended with taxis exploding after the cartel retaliation.
As the 12th annual event began its first year in Puerto Vallarta, we recap the week that always changes lives and inspires people to break out of the system. The largest anarchist conference in the world continues to be a source of inspiration for those looking for solutions to the problems society faces.
Hypocrazy Audiobook: https://amzn.to/4aogwms
The Octopus of Global Control Audiobook: https://amzn.to/3xu0rMm
Website: www.Macroaggressions.io
Merch Store: https://macroaggressions.dashery.com/
C60 Power: https://go.shopc60.com/PBGRT/KMKS9/
Promo Code: MACRO
Chemical Free Body: https://chemicalfreebody.com/macro/
Promo Code: MACRO
Wise Wolf Gold & Silver @ (800) 426-1836: https://macroaggressions.gold/
LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com
EMP Shield: www.EMPShield.com
Promo Code: MACRO
Christian Yordanov's Health Program: www.LiveLongerFormula.com/macro
Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/macro/
Van Man: https://vanman.shop/?ref=MACRO
Promo Code: MACRO
The Dollar Vigilante:
https://dollarvigilante.spiffy.co/a/O3wCWenlXN/4471
Replace Your Mortgage: www.WipeOutYourMortgageNow.com
Ground Luxe: www.GroundLuxe.com
Promo Code: MACRO
Augason Farms: https://augasonfarms.com/MACRO
Activist Post: www.ActivistPost.com
Natural Blaze: www.NaturalBlaze.com