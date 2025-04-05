BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Markets Crash as Fallout Continues from Trump Global Tariff War | Maverick News Call In Show
Maverick News
Maverick News
35 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 4 weeks ago

SPECIAL CALL IN PROGRAM:


TRUMP TARIFFS - MARKETS CRASH!!!


Call in tonight and share your views on the TRUMP TARIFF WAR! Plus today's top news stories with journalist Rick Walker.


Please support our journalism by donating at:

https://www.freedomreporters.com


Visit our website at:

https://www.mavericknews.ca



#Trump #Carney #Vance #BreakingNews #Politics

Visit our Website at;

https://www.mavericknews.ca

JOIN OUR CALL-IN SHOW!

====================================

Community Guidelines:


Be Respectful: No harassment, bullying, or hate speech towards others, including the creator, moderators, or fellow viewers.


No Spam: Avoid posting repetitive messages, excessive emojis, or off-topic comments that clutter the chat.


Keep It Clean: Please refrain from profanity, explicit content, or inappropriate language.


No Self-Promotion: Do not advertise your own channel, links, or products unless explicitly allowed.


Stay On Topic: Keep discussions relevant to the stream.


No Trolling: Avoid provoking arguments, spreading misinformation, or disrupting the community.


Follow YouTube Guidelines: Respect YouTube’s Community Guidelines—no threats, violence, or illegal content.


Respect Mods: Moderators enforce the rules, and their decisions are final.


No Personal Info: Keep personal details private—no sharing of phone numbers, addresses, etc.


Use English (or specified language): Stick to the chat’s primary language.


No Defamation: Keep your comments fact-based and avoid making false statements that could harm someone’s reputation.


Avoid Illegal Language: Do not post comments that could violate laws, such as threats or incitement to violence.


No Character Attacks: Refrain from making baseless accusations or personal attacks.


Let's keep the conversation respectful and engaging!

Keywords
trumpeconomytariffsrecession
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy