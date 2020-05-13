© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ayurveda – what you don't know, with Ayurvedic Wellness Coach Britt Barrett
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • May 13, 2020
Do you know very little about Ayurveda, but are curious?
This video is perfect for you!
Britt Barrett is of Daily Ayurveda and taught us that Ayurveda is a practice with 4 dimensions of health: physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. She gave us a fairly detailed overview of each of these aspects and helped us to identify which Dosha we are.
This is the perfect video for beginners, to give you a great over-view of Ayurveda and get you started!
This video is perfect for you!
Britt Barrett is of Daily Ayurveda and taught us that Ayurveda is a practice with 4 dimensions of health: physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. She gave us a fairly detailed overview of each of these aspects and helped us to identify which Dosha we are.
This is the perfect video for beginners, to give you a great over-view of Ayurveda and get you started!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.