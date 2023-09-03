Create New Account
PEOPLE AT BURNING MAN, TRAPPED IN THE DESERT! ROADS BLOCKED OFF. "TOLD TO CONSERVE RESOURCES!"
LetsBoGrandon
144 Subscribers
518 views
Published a day ago

Wtf? Hey y'all, pass this on. This is pretty big. We've got 73K people who went to burning man, not allowed to leave. According to reports, there been blocked in by climate change activists and the police aren't doing anything except telling the people, trapped in the desert, to hunker down and "conserve resources". This isnt gonna end well I don't think folks. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

preppingsurvivalburning man

