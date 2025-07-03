💥🇺🇦 The moment the second Geran drone struck Zelensky’s recruitment gang building in Poltava, (Ukraine)

Thumbnail is 2nd drone flying in, just before hitting the bldg.

Adding, from Ukraine:

Russia has begun targeting military recruitment centers with the aim of disrupting mobilization in Ukraine, stated the spokesperson for the Ground Forces, Ukrainian, Vitaly Saranets said.

He added that the mobilization process is "impossible to stop."

Adding:

🔴The settlement of Razino has been liberated in the DPR and Melovoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

Adding:

Key Points from Dmitry Peskov’s Statements

➡️Russia is closely monitoring the U.S. decision to halt arms shipments to Kiev.

➡️The fewer missiles Kiev receives, the sooner the military operation will end, Peskov noted.

➡️The Kremlin warns against public discussion of Russia’s memorandum through the media, stating it could disrupt efforts toward a Ukrainian settlement.

➡️Russia will not disclose the contents of the memorandum, which hasn’t even been reviewed by the Ukrainian side yet.

➡️No advance notice will be given about a potential Putin-Trump conversation—information will be released only after the fact.

➡️Putin is expected to hold an international phone call later this evening.