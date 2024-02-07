Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
VACCINATED CELINE DION CANCELS 2024 TOUR DATES
channel image
Tami's Topics Of The Week
9 Subscribers
152 views
Published 18 hours ago

At the time Celine Dion had to cancel her shows in Las Vegas in October 2021, she had planned to reschedule the shows for 2023 and 2024. As of right now, she has canceled all remaining shows for the year 2024. The vaccinated singer recently made a brief appearance at an award show, but can still no longer sing live anymore due to vocal cord damage.

Link to article the internet has gone to great lengths to hide that states that yes, Ms. Dion did in fact receive the jab: https://www.ibtimes.sg/fact-check-did-celine-dion-cancel-las-vegas-show-because-injury-after-taking-covid-19-vaccine-60934



Keywords
healthmusclesvaccinatedspasmspop starneurologicalceline dion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket