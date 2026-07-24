Reversing The Body's Clock

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What If Humans Lived To 194?
* Immortality has been on humanity’s to-do list for a while.
* Lots of animals do it already.
* There are about 8 mechanisms to reverse what is essentially the body’s clock.
* Nature has already solved living forever; we’ve just got to find it.
* Science is hopping along, but the main barrier is regulatory (i.e. governments getting in the way).
* A 200-year lifespan may or may not come in time for Boomers and Gen X, but it is almost guaranteed for our kids and grandkids — unless governments kill it.
* The consequences are fascinating.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (24 July 2026)