Reversing The Body's Clock

What If Humans Lived To 194?

* Immortality has been on humanity’s to-do list for a while.

* Lots of animals do it already.

* There are about 8 mechanisms to reverse what is essentially the body’s clock.

* Nature has already solved living forever; we’ve just got to find it.

* Science is hopping along, but the main barrier is regulatory (i.e. governments getting in the way).

* A 200-year lifespan may or may not come in time for Boomers and Gen X, but it is almost guaranteed for our kids and grandkids — unless governments kill it.

* The consequences are fascinating.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (24 July 2026)

https://youtu.be/wN8O3dfvlFM